Is your child ready to start potty training? Parents.com has a list of the 15 best potty training a books.
Read more stories like this at parents.com.
1. Potty
By Leslie Patricelli
A toddler starts the toilet training process and asks: "Should I go in my potty?"
2. Big Girl Panties
By Fran Manushkin
One little girl gets starts toilet training with one exciting step: wearing big girl pants like mommy!
3. Potty Superhero: Get ready for big boy pants!
This superhero is ready to start potty training and put on his big boy pants.
4. Once Upon a potty
By Alona Frankel
Straight talk about making the big leap from diapers to potty. Available in a boys' and girls' version.
5. Everyone Poops
All creatures great and small (including children) need to eat—and poop.
6. I Want My Potty
By Tony Ross
Through trial and error, a little princess finally learns to use the potty.
7. My Big Girl Potty
By Joanna Cole
Ashley learns to use the toilet with some help from a favorite stuffed bunny. In the boys' version, My Big Boy Potty, Michael's stuffed bear does the honors.
8. Sam's Potty
By Barbro Lindgren
Sam is ambivalent about using the potty—until his little dog discovers it.
9. The Potty Book
By Alyssa Satin Capucilli
A big box contains a "big-kid" surprise for Henry (in the boys' version) or Hannah (in the girls' version).
10. The Princess and the Potty
By Wendy Cheyette Lewison
A spoiled princess rejects a host of fancy potty seats until she's good and ready to shed her diapers.
11. Uh Oh! Gotta Go!: Potty Tales From Toddlers
By Bob McGrath
Humorous captioned illustrations help parents and kids cope with the challenges of toilet training.
12. What Do You Do with a Potty?
By Marianne Borgardt
An interactive pop-up book explains the toilet training process.
13. P is for Potty!
Favorite characters from Sesame Street offer kids the reassurance they need.
14. Oh Crap! Potty Training
By Jamie Glowacki
A potty-training expert shares her 6-step plan to help you toilet train your preschooler quickly and successfully.
15. Mommy I Have to Go Potty!
By Jan Faull
Practical tips and real-life strategies for parents in the throes of potty training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.