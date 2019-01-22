P is for Potty

P is for Potty!

 Sesame Street/Parents

Is your child ready to start potty training? Parents.com has a list of the 15 best potty training a books.

Read more stories like this at parents.com

1. Potty

By Leslie Patricelli

A toddler starts the toilet training process and asks: "Should I go in my potty?"

2. Big Girl Panties

By Fran Manushkin

One little girl gets starts toilet training with one exciting step: wearing big girl pants like mommy!

 3. Potty Superhero: Get ready for big boy pants!

This superhero is ready to start potty training and put on his big boy pants.

4. Once Upon a potty

By Alona Frankel

Straight talk about making the big leap from diapers to potty. Available in a boys' and girls' version.

5. Everyone Poops

By Taro Gomi

All creatures great and small (including children) need to eat—and poop.

6. I Want My Potty

By Tony Ross

Through trial and error, a little princess finally learns to use the potty.

7. My Big Girl Potty

By Joanna Cole

Ashley learns to use the toilet with some help from a favorite stuffed bunny. In the boys' version, My Big Boy Potty, Michael's stuffed bear does the honors.

8. Sam's Potty

By Barbro Lindgren

Sam is ambivalent about using the potty—until his little dog discovers it.

9. The Potty Book

By Alyssa Satin Capucilli

A big box contains a "big-kid" surprise for Henry (in the boys' version) or Hannah (in the girls' version).

10. The Princess and the Potty

By Wendy Cheyette Lewison

A spoiled princess rejects a host of fancy potty seats until she's good and ready to shed her diapers.

11. Uh Oh! Gotta Go!: Potty Tales From Toddlers

By Bob McGrath

Humorous captioned illustrations help parents and kids cope with the challenges of toilet training.

12. What Do You Do with a Potty?

By Marianne Borgardt

An interactive pop-up book explains the toilet training process.

13. P is for Potty!

Favorite characters from Sesame Street offer kids the reassurance they need.

14. Oh Crap! Potty Training

By Jamie Glowacki

A potty-training expert shares her 6-step plan to help you toilet train your preschooler quickly and successfully.

15. Mommy I Have to Go Potty!

By Jan Faull

Practical tips and real-life strategies for parents in the throes of potty training.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.