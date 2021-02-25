PHOENIX (Olivia's Book Club) -- Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez knows the power of language and education. As the first Latino team president and CEO in NHL history, the native Spanish-speaker unlocked future success through education, earning degrees for Harvard and Stanford Law, and a consistent love of reading.
To pass those keys on to Arizona children, the Arizona Coyotes partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to support Southwest Human Development with a children's book drive.
Southwest Human Development is the largest early childhood development nonprofit in Arizona, providing critical resources to 140,000 children and their families.
Gutierrez said the Coyotes are committed to fostering a love of reading in every child. Many low-income families don’t have the resources or access to books to begin introducing their children to reading, so this initiative will provide books to children in low-income families so that these children have a book to call their own.
Again of the Coyotes home game against Colorado on Feb. 27, you can drop off new books at Gate 1 at Gila River Arena. If you can's make it to the game, you participate online at arizonacoyotes.com/bookdrive
, where childhood favorites are just a click away,
Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside Scott Pasmore.
