PHOENIX (Olivia's Book Club) -- Best-selling author Gregg Hurwitz delivers the latest in his Orphan X series, "The Prodigal Son," which follows a personal journey for assassin Evan Smoak.
Hurwitz joins fellow author Isabella Maldonado for a virtual book event and author conversation hosted by The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale. It's Thursday evening on the bookstore's Facebook page.
Maldonado, a retired police commander who now lives in Arizona, recently published "The Cipher" the first in a series about FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera. "The Cipher" has been optioned as a series for Netflix starring Jennifer Lopez.