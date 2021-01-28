Authors Gregg Hurwitz and Isabella Maldonado gave Olivia Fierro the lowdown on their new books and on a big virtual event hosted by The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale.

PHOENIX (Olivia's Book Club) -- Best-selling author Gregg Hurwitz delivers the latest in his Orphan X series, "The Prodigal Son," which follows a personal journey for assassin Evan Smoak. 

Hurwitz joins fellow author Isabella Maldonado for a virtual book event and author conversation hosted by The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale. It's Thursday evening on the bookstore's Facebook page

Maldonado, a retired police commander who now lives in Arizona, recently published "The Cipher" the first in a series about FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera. "The Cipher" has been optioned as a series for Netflix starring Jennifer Lopez.  

Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside  Scott Pasmore. 
 
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you