PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Subscription cooking boxes aren’t just for adults anymore.
North Phoenix resident Stephanie Lucas is the creator of the “Give Garden,” giving kids the chance to have fun in the kitchen.
As a mom of two and a registered dietitian working with school districts, Lucas saw a need for something like this.
“There seems to be a real disconnect between cooking and preparing food at home,” she said. “I think our society has really moved to fast foods and that's creating some health effects in the long run.”
The recipe and food box is geared towards kids ages 4 to 14. The recipes rotate each month. It can be a side dish, a desert, an appetizer or a main course. Whatever it may be, the Give Garden will help cook up a fun experience and create family memories
The recipe card has some fun facts and nutrition education. There’s an ingredient list and what supplies you need from home.
The coolest part is the back side of the card. It shows the recipe broken down in easy to follow steps.
“So the parent knows when they need to help and when the child can independently do the step on its own,” explained Lucas. “This is intended for the child to get a sense of accomplishment and some sense of independence.”
The goal is for the family to experience the box together. These days, most families are so busy or glued to their electronics, barely finding time to spend together.
“Its hard to find opportunity to turn the technology off, slow down 30 minutes and really engage as a family,” said Lucas.
She hopes the give garden gives families a platform to re-connect.
How the boxes are put together is also unique. Give Garden keeps it local and cost-effective by partnering with Valley school districts.
Food services workers prepare the boxes using food they already have. It's a win-win when the school district makes a little extra money off the catering and employees can pick up extra hours to add to their paychecks.
It's called the Give Garden for another reason. Each purchase of a box gives to a charity. You can link your account to a charity and 15% of the price is donated to that charity.
To learn more about the Give Garden subscription boxes, go to www.give.garden.
