PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hope Women's Center will hold the Night of Hope Gala Saturday night at the Phoenix Art Museum.
The gala will benefit the Hope Women's Center which is a nonprofit organization that works to provide women and teen girls with education, mentoring and support.
The event will be hosted by Arizona's Family's own April Warnecke and Mark McClune.
Hope Women's Center currently has four locations across the Valley and will soon open a fifth location to help women and girls in crisis.
The center offers child care, life skills classes, and also provides clothing, toiletries and diapers to women in need.
The event will also feature a performance by American Idol alum Scott MacIntyre and will be held at the Phoenix Art Museum on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on their website.
