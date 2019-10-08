PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. In spite of progress made and research conducted, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetimes.
[VIDEO: Woman diagnosed with breast cancer shares her journey]
One of those women is Kalinda Stephenson, who, on the eve of her 33rd birthday, was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.
This was detected thanks to a self-exam, during which she found a lump in her right breast.
With no family history and a negative result on the BRCA genetic test, this came as an incredible shock.
Stephenson sits down with Good Morning Arizona to talk about her diagnosis, the next steps, and her advice for other women.