PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're ever in the downtown area, you know how tough it can be to find parking. Now a new parking garage and shuttle service makes it so much easier to get people to all the First Friday hot spots.
To give visitors better access to arts and culture experiences during Phoenix’s popular First Fridays Art Walk, Artlink Inc. has updated the routes of the complimentary shuttles that circulate through greater downtown Phoenix.
They will intersect at the Connector Hub at Ten-O-One, 1001 N. Central Ave, a prime First Friday location in Roosevelt Row now accessible through the support of True North Studio.
The Hub will feature an information table staffed by Artlink volunteers and will offer First Friday patrons who ride the Artlink shuttle two hours of validated parking (limited validations available).
The new summer routes will serve the Historic Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Row/Central Arts districts, and become effective on First Friday, June 7.
Two other hubs also familiar to First Friday patrons will be maintained: Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., and Oasis on Grand, at 15th and Grand Avenues.
See a map of the new routes at artlinkphx.org/first-fridays
NOTE: Roosevelt Street is closed to vehicular traffic on First Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. between Central Ave. and 7th Street The Ten-O-One garage can be accessed by taking Central Avenue north to Portland Street (one block north of Roosevelt Street), east on Portland Street to 1st Street, and south on 1st Street to the garage entrance on the west side of the street.
The shuttles run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every First Friday, and each route takes approximately 20 minutes to travel it in its entirety. The shuttles, provided by Dunn Transportation, Artlink’s official transportation partner, have been serving First Fridays for several years.
The new Ten-O-One Connector Hub is also conveniently located across the street from the Roosevelt and Central Light Rail Station, which also features GRiD Bikes. Riders can take light rail to this popular First Friday stop and pick up a First Friday map from the information table.
Each shuttle route provides patrons a self-guided tour experience, allowing them to hop-on hop-off at the arts and culture destinations of their choice.
Volunteer docents staff the hub stops and the shuttles, providing information on the night’s exhibitions and events in the downtown area. These and more #PHXFRIDAYS happenings outside the shuttle service area can be found on the official First Friday calendar at artlinkphx.org/calendar
Air-conditioned coach shuttles will replace the familiar trolleys provided by Dunn Transportation during the summer months.
