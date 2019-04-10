PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new play honoring the first two women appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sisters in Law, premiered April 3 at the Phoenix Theatre Company.
Sisters in Law is based on the 2015 book of the same name written by Linda Hirshman.
The Phoenix Theatre Company is the first theatre in the world to bring Sisters in Law to the stage.
"Sisters in Law is an important piece of theatre and is especially relevant in these divisive times. It addresses vital national conversations on women's rights, making lasting change in our society, and sharing viewpoints with those we disagree with," said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director for The Phoenix Theatre Company. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor's friendship is an inspiration and a reminder that our differences do not have to divide us."
Ginsburg, appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, is a current justice on the Supreme Court. She is known for holding a more liberal position on the court and is the subject of a couple current biopics about her unlikely path to the Supreme Court.
O'Connor, appointed in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, and the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, retired in 2006. She held a more conservative position on the Supreme Court, but later became a swing opinion as she was known for her dislike of generalizations. She is an Arizona native and currently resides here. In 2018, she announced she'd been diagnosed with dementia.
The play explores the diverse backgrounds of both women, their parallel yet varied paths to the Supreme Court and what they accomplished while on the court during the 13 years they served together.
Directed by Dana Resnick, the cast of two includes Laura Wernette as Sandra Day O'Connor and Eileen T'Kaye as Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Sisters in Law tickets are on sale now and start at $29. To purchase by phone, call (602) 254-2151.
The play runs until April 28. For a full schedule of the play and to purchase tickets online, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com
