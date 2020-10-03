PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A new 85-acre regional park opened to the public Saturday in North Peoria, but due to COVID-19 concerns, there was no official ribbon cutting or ceremony to celebrate.
Paloma Community Park is located near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Dixileta, just south of Loop 303.
Amenities including a fishing pond, sports fields with golf course quality grass, ramadas, barbecues, and an adaptive and inclusive playground that’s wheelchair accessible.
Family restrooms are also unique because they include adult changing tables
Adina Lund, the director of development and engineering is also the mom of a 10-year-old son living with down syndrome and said it took him years to get potty trained. She said the design is the first of its kind in the state that she knows of and will help make the park experience more convenient for these families.
According to Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat, the North Peoria area is exploding in growth and a lot of community input was considered when designing the park. The nearest regional park before Paloma Park was Rio Vista located about eight miles away.
This weekend marks the completion of the first phase of the park. To read more about what’s planned next, visit here.