PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas tree fires are one of the highest causes of deadly home fires, but a new and innovative device will help alarm you of them.
The Safer Christmas Tree Alarm ornament hangs on your tree and remotely sets off an alarm that is located in a central area in case there is a fire.
[WATCH: New Christmas tree fire alarm]
Even if the ornament burns, the alarm will continue to sound, allowing everyone to get out of the house faster.
The founder of the company developed the Christmas tree ornament after a tragic fire in his neighborhood claimed the lives of three children and their grandparents on Christmas morning several years ago.
Families can use the device to detect tree fires straight from the source before it's too late. The ornament sensor goes right inside the tree and uses smart technology to recognize when there's an unsafe tree and lighting temperature.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
The company is also debuting the "Safer Home Alarm System," keeping families secure throughout their home.
For more information, visit saferalarmsinc.com.
