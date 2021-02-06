PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting in Phoenix, the largest firefighting museum in the country, now has a new interactive exhibit that teaches children about burn prevention.
According to the Arizona Burn Foundation, children younger than 12 are the most vulnerable group for burn and scald injuries. The organization said it's hoping to change that with the help of Milo and Moxie, the stars of a new educational book and app.
Milo is the Smart Safety Ranger dog who teaches Moxie, an inquisitive hummingbird, 14 safety rules to prevent burn injuries, including what is and is not OK to touch in the kitchen. The book's pages are brought to life as murals on the walls of the new museum exhibit.
There are also QR codes posted throughout to create an interactive experience. Once scanned on your phone, the QR code takes you to a website with a video explaining why a certain rule is in place.
The Arizona Burn Foundation wanted to update its fire and burn prevention materials and present the potentially life-saving information in an engaging and interactive way.
In addition to going over what is safe and dangerous in the kitchen, the story-time style kid-friendly curriculum covers the importance of smoke alarms and escape plans, as well as "stop, drop, and roll," and what to do in case of an emergency.
Milo and Moxie tackle wildfire prevention in another book.
Located near the Phoenix Municipal Stadium, the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Mondays by appointment only.
The new Milo and Moxie exhibit was a team effort by numerous charities and agencies, including the Arizona Burn Foundation, the Arizona Fire and Burn Educators Association, Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, and 14 firefighter charities.