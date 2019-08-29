PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's breakfast like you've never seen it before.
Nostalgia is alive and well at "b:fast a cereal bar," a new eatery that opened earlier this summer at the Arizona Biltmore.
[VIDEO: Check out Phoenix's new cereal bar]
b:fast offers more than 25 different cereal options, more that 20 fun toppings, and even a variety of milks.
Here's how it works.
First, choose your cereal. Pick from childhood favorites like Apple Jacks, Cocoa Pebbles, Trix or Lucky Charms.
Then, choose your topping. Go fruity with bananas or fresh berries, or stay sweet with gummy bears, Pop Tarts and marshmallows.
Finally, choose your milk. There are regular varieties like whole, skim or 2%. Or, you can choose a "magic milk" (colored blue, green or red.)
Since there are so many choices, the menu helps you out by suggesting some winning cereal combos.
And if you're not a morning person, don't worry. b:fast serves breakfast all day long.
And there's more than just cereal! You can also find shakes, floats, grilled cheese sandwiches, PB&J sandwiches, and sweet sandwiches.
"I wanted to create something that was quick, fast and efficient, but also fun," said owner Ernesto Peralta.
b:fast a cereal bar
(602) 413-6629
2502 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016