(3TV/CBS 5) -- The weather is heating up and students are counting the hours until spring break. Next week both ASU and U of A will kick off their spring breaks with thousands of students headed south of the border.
Many parents will ask the question “Is it safe?”
That’s the question creator Brian Krupski wanted to answer with the launch of The Gringo App. The focus of the app is to make travel convenient and easy so you can have fun on your vacation.
“There’s always a lot of risk and vulnerability whenever people leave their home country. But to minimize the risk, you have to have access to the resources and that’s what we wanted to do with the app,” said Krupski, who has spent a lot of time in Mexico for business and leisure.
The Gringo App not only allows you to book hotels or rental cars but more importantly it gives you border wait times, access to roadside assistance, gives you access to legal aid in case you get in trouble or it can help you find the nearest English speaking doctor.
While there are certainly a lot of fears about drug cartels and violence, Art Fontes, former FBI Agent, says in places like Rocky Point or other resort towns there’s not a lot of gang activity. But he suggests to always be aware.
“Be prudent, keep your head on a swivel and be mindful of your surroundings,” Fontes said. He also says if ever confronted by a police officer, “be respectful and cooperate.”
Ahead of the spring break travel season, the U.S. State Department issued a travel warning. They have released a four tiered warning depending on where you plan to travel. Although they do not warn to not travel, they encourage you to exercise extra caution due to crime.
“Mexico is a great place to visit. There are a lot of exciting places to go from zip lining to new beach clubs to cave diving. Just be safe and careful of your surroundings and you’ll have a great spring break," Krupski said.
For more information go to gringoapp.com
