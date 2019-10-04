PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the grand opening of new and upgraded amenities at Piestewa Peak Trailhead Friday morning.
The grand opening featured a tribal blessing given by the Gila River Indian Community, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and remarks given by representatives from the Phoenix Mayor's Office and Council District 6.
Trailhead improvements include renovated parking areas that are connected by a new 84-ton, 104-foot-long vehicle/pedestrian bridge that will improve traffic flow and access to trails.
[READ MORE: Discover lesser known trails in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve]
Re-engineering of the parking lots created an additional 22 parking spaces for what is one of the city's most popular hiking destinations.
Trail users can also now enjoy six new restroom stalls, additional drinking fountains and a water bottle fill station, four new ramadas, two renovated ramadas and a new ranger station.
Additionally, a new 60-foot-tall concrete and steel entry monument was constructed.
[MORE: Hike Arizona]
This project is part of a five-year infrastructure improvement plan for the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, which started in summer 2017. It is funded by the voter-approved Phoenix Parks and Preserve Initiative (PPPI).