MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over the last decade, there has been a rise in diagnosis of substance use disorders. Daily deaths due to overdoses have drastically increased, as well.
And during the recovery process, individuals with substance use disorder are in their most vulnerable state and often experience depression and anxiety.
That's why the School of Occupational Therapy and Northern Arizona University partnered with The Crossroads Red Mountain, a residential substance use treatment center, to create a healing garden for residents.
The healing garden helps reduce negative emotions during the recovery process, improve rest and sleep, reduce agitation and anxiety, and provide a space for residents to be in solitude to think and heal.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
The healing garden has five sensory modulating areas, all shown to assist with substance use disorder:
• The fountain in the space provides visual and auditory input.
• The gliding benches provides vestibular input, which has been shown to reduce cravings and help a person self-regulate.
• The sand labyrinth provides visual and tactile input.
• The walking path provides proprioceptive input, which has been shown to have a calming effect and regulate a person's sensory system.
• The rock river provides tactile and proprioceptive input if individuals move the rock and when they paint a rock upon graduating from the program.
Overall, the entire healing garden also provides a visual input.