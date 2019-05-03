PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Amy Skaling loves to ride in style and you can see her coming from a mile away.
As you can see in the video player above, everything about her is bright, shiny and very unique.
If you ever catch her, do not call her by her name, because she prefers diva. A name she picked up long ago when she use to make fancy, shiny cowboy hats for the Hard Rock Hotel.
So she started a company called “Team Diva”.
[VIDEO: Riding with the "Diva"]
Diva transformed the love of all things shiny to her 820 pound Harley Davidson Road Glide.
Her bike is covered with hundreds of crystals and the diva put each one on piece by piece, all by hand.
Besides the Diva’s love of riding, she has logged hundreds of thousands of miles, her biggest thrill is what the bike represents and that is putting a smile on anyone who sees her bike, whether it is children or the “old lady driving by".
🤮🤮🤮🤮
