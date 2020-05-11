PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- With gyms and fitness studios closed in Arizona, local studios have taken their teaching online, through live and recorded classes. For local yogis, that means creating a space in your own home where you can still enjoy the advantages of your yoga practice as best you can right now.
Shape Magazine, owned by Arizona's Family parent company Meredith, suggests adding resources to setting up a home yoga space. Whether you add aromatherapy, heat, a unique playlist or lighting, the most important thing you need is just room for your mat, and a device that will allow you to access a class of your choice.
"Welcome to your mat, wherever you may be in this moment," says Courtney Sheber as she starts an online class available to the students of Modern Yoga Scottsdale, which quickly shifted to an online format in response to coronavirus, by offering classes live online and ones to be watched at the student's convenience.
Local teachers say it isn't about creating a fancy space, or committing a significant spot for your practice. It is about convenience and joy, taking advantage of the benefits of home practice. One example, no need for childcare. Ashley Zettler, owner of Sweatshop on Central and new mom, is appreciative of that perk. "Setting up right here is great as a new mom, because sometimes Devin sleeps, and sometimes he joins the class!"
"You don't need a lot of space to do yoga, just a few feet and your mat," instructor Kandi Neal demonstrates from a headstand. For Donny Starkins, mindfulness coach and yoga instructor, embraces the distractions that can come with practicing at home, letting his dogs comfortably park themselves near his mat while he practices.
For those yoga and fitness instructors teaching through the screen for the first time, it is about maintaining that connection, and acknowledging our new normal. "Letting the body catch up with the mind, the mind is always trying to take us on a journey and take us with it," says Adam Maielua reminds his students, as he concludes a class on IGTV for The Madison Improvement Club.
As Olivia shared her (noisy) space at home for yoga, she's reminded that any time and space dedicated to wellness is time well-spent. Especially now, when we need a calm mind more than ever.
For more information on the Arizona studios mentioned here, click on the links below. Most studios are booking through the MindBoy app. Many are also accepting donations for their teams, and are available for private sessions online:
https://www.sweatshopcentral.com/
https://www.themadisonvibe.com/