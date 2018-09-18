If your New Year’s resolution was to travel more, you don’t have to go far to find some of the most spectacular scenery on the planet.
The red rock vistas of Sedona draw visitors from all around the world.
Search the hashtag “Sedona” on Instagram and you’ll find many of the pictures from this part of our state are taken near Enchantment Resort.
Their tennis court and swimming pool are right at the base of the red rocks and their Seven Canyon’s Golf Course has been called “the IMAX of golf.”
"I’ve been here 14 years and I still get overwhelmed,” said Dave Bisbee, director of golf. “Every time you walk up on the tee box that’s elevated and get to see this kind of scenery? It’s pretty awesome.”
Not far from the golf course, you’ll find one of the vortexes Sedona is famous for.
Back at the resort, even the prickly pear margarita gets plenty of love on social media.
So if your soul—or Instagram account needs a little inspiration in the new year, maybe it’s time to make a visit to the red rocks your next resolution.
