PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to a new report, more than 200 people are moving to Phoenix every day.
The report from Bloomberg said Phoenix is the fastest growing city with year-over-year resident influx in the country.
That leaves a lot of Valley residents wondering, why are so many people moving to Phoenix and where are they headed once they get here?
According to Laurie McDonnell, designated broker with HomeSmart, a lot of different demographics are coming here. But the reason they're coming here is relatively the same: great weather, cost of living and job market.
The top five spots they are moving to are where the inventory is lowest: Avondale, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert and Surprise.
McDonnell said this is great news for Arizona's economic growth and more homebuilders are already applying for permits to accommodate Phoenix's growing population.
The report also cites New York as the biggest loser with nearly 280 people moving out each day. Los Angeles and Chicago were next with triple-digit losses.
Other cities with highest growing daily influx include: Orlando, FL; Denver, CO; Lakeland, FL; and Oklahoma City; OK.
According to Bloomberg's report, not only is there a lot of people moving to Phoenix daily, but Phoenix is now also the greatest beneficiary of domestic migration, passing Dallas, TX.