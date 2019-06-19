PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona monsoon can bring out poisonous toads and frogs.
According to Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish, frogs and toads of the Sonoran Desert are truly as much a part of the monsoon as the rain itself.
Some of them can be bad for you or your dog to touch.
There are three species that Valley residents are likely to find in their backyards:
1. Red-Spotted Toad: A small, 'pimpled' toad, smaller than a credit card when full grown. These ones are fine if your dog gets a hold of them.
2. Sonoran Desert Toad: Huge and olive green, also known as a Colorado River Toad, these ones are the ones you don't want your dog to touch. If your dog does come into contact with one of these, you can flush your dogs mouth out with water in a downward motion and call your vet.
3. Woodhouse's Toad: Brown toad with a white stripe down its back these ones are also fine if your dog gets one.
