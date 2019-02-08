SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mom-Made Market comes to Chaparral High School this weekend with vendors from all over the Valley.
The Mom-Made Market is a fair that brings over 150 "mompreneurs" together to sell their creations.
The market will be held on Feb. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The nationally-recognized market was created to provide a simple platform for moms to sell their products, network with other business owners and meet their supporters in-person.
Since it first stopped in Arizona in 2016, the market has grown to six cities. The market has previously been hosted at Westworld of Scottsdale and Phoenix Convention Center.
This year the market will be hosted at Chaparral High School with the goal of providing easy access to shoppers and free parking.
The two-day event will have shopping and activities for the whole family including face painting, balloon animals, Disney princess appearances and more. There will also be an array of food trucks on-site.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5. Kids 12 and under are free.
A portion of the proceeds will go to 'Pray For Davis', supporting 4-year-old Davis through his cancer journey.
Chapparal High School is located at 6935 E. Gold Dust Avenue in Scottsdale.
For more information, go to mommademarket.com
