PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new rooftop Christmas pop-up bar is now open in downtown Phoenix.
The Miracle at Floor 13 is located on top of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Phoenix. Guests will be able to order a seasonal drink while taking in the Phoenix skyline.
Drinks included at the bar include: Fruitcake Flip (brandy, rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, whole egg), Bad Santa (mulled red wine, port, orange liqueur, Christmas spices), and Christmas Carol Barrel (tequila, coffee liqueur, dry curacao, spiced chocolate), all served in kitschy glassware, priced between $10 - $20.
The Miracle at Floor 13 is open Monday though Saturday. For hours and more information click here.