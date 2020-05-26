PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State by state, stay-at-home restrictions are being lifted in phases. That means sooner or later, many who have adopted a "stay home, stay safe" lifestyle, will experience significant changes by heading back to work. That return to the workplace will be stressful for some, and leaders should approach the process with compassion, says Donny Starkins, motivations speaker and mindfulness coach.
Starkins suggests that first and foremost, leaders make the health (physical and mental) of employees a top priority. Ideally, companies have a designated wellness manager, specifically trained to deal with what is sure to come up for some. He outlined a simple, four step approach to mindfully returning to the workplace on Good Morning Arizona.
He suggests that leaders need to focus on honest communication and check in with their team in a genuine way. The next steps on the way back to normal will only be successful if leaders keep these cues in mind to inform each decision.
-Look
-Listen
-Feel
-Respond
For coaching or consultation, visit donnystarkins.com