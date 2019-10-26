LAS VEGAS, NV (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a kooky exhibit for a kooky artist. And it's only in Las Vegas.
For the next four months, fans can experience Hollywood Director Tim Burton's quirky weirdness at his new, far-out art show that has invaded The Neon Museum. It's out of this world.
For a bit of history and all the nostalgia, The Neon Museum is a must. It's where the neon signs that once lit up the Las Vegas Strip live out the rest of their days.
"We're probably one of the most unconventional museum's in the world," says The Neon Museum President Rob McCoy.
Thousands visit this boneyard to photograph the signs rescued by this non-profit which collects, restores and preserves the past.
"That's pretty much what we capture," explains McCoy. "As a museum, we are 'Lost Vegas.'"
And now, "Lost Vegas" takes on a whole new meaning.
"Well, first of all, Tim Burton called us. He chose us," McCoy says. "Which makes us feel kind of special."
From "Beetlejuice," and "Edward Scissorhands" to "Alice in Wonderland," Burton is the creative mind behind some of Hollywood's kookiest flicks.
Now, for the first time, you can walk through Tim Burton's weird visions in his new, life-sized exhibit that has taken over The Neon Museum.
"I think Tim Burton is one of the most unconventional artists, directors in the world. So, it's a perfect match," explains McCoy.
The museum's website describes the site-specific creations as, "an exhibition of sculptural and digital installations that celebrates Burton’s link to Las Vegas’ historical, neon heritage."
You'll see Burton's alien creations placed throughout the museum, playing alongside the neon collection as a way of paying homage to his long history with Sin City.
"I've been coming to Las Vegas since I was born, basically. Weekend trips to Vegas as a child, which was very forbidden at that time, it was like an adult amusement park," he says.
"That's the beautiful thing and weird thing about Las Vegas -- The perception and the illusion of it all," says Burton.
His sculptures and vignettes represent his memories and flashbacks to his most iconic films.
"One of the most powerful times for me, when we were shooting "Mars Attack," and we shot the demolition of The Landmark. The dust settled, and everybody was just silent because it was powerful," Burton says.
This timed tour will take you through the museum's landmark collection. And now, thanks to Burton, the tour will take visitors to a place where memories and movies come to life.
"For me, it's about memories," he says. "It's seeing something through someone else's eyes. It's a little bit cryptic. It's vague memories. It's like dreams. How this place affected me -- it was quite peaceful and beautiful, and electric and alive all at the same time."
The new exhibit, "Lost Vegas," is on display now through February 15, 2020. Tim Burton General Admission for $30 allows for an hour-long experience in the main Boneyard. Tim Burton Brilliant for $24 is a 25-minute experience in the North Gallery that uses light projection to illuminate unrestored signs and incorporates music and archival footage to transport guests into Las Vegas’ history.
For more information, go here.