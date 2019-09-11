PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking for a job? Are you trying to spice up your resume?
In an effort to show personality and creativity, some millennials are adding emojis, bitmojis and pictures to their resumes.
“It’s been a really big spike especially in the last couple of years and we are seeing more and more of that happen today,” Nick Morrison with Potere Talent said.
Morrison says most job seekers probably want to save those trendy icons for real-life, not a resume.
“If someone reads your resume and they see these bitmojis and pictures, they may make a story that you just want to have fun,” Morrison said.
Morrison says a formal resume really hasn't changed over the years and you need to keep in mind those who do the hiring aren't typically emoji-loving millennials.
“It’s not their communication style, that’s not how they communicate professionally, that’s not how they came up in the world,” Morrison said when referring to CEOs and managers who are looking for talent.
Morrison says you want your resume to be easy to read since most employers only initially spend 60 seconds or so looking at it.
"Your resume is really your ticket in order to get an interview so you want things on there that give a really great first impression and get people into conversation with you," Morrison said.
Most of the time putting icons on a resume is not a good idea but that doesn't mean you can't be creative. It all just depends on the job you're applying for.
“If you are in marketing, and you are working for a company that is very vibrant and alive you want to reflect that in your resume so it all depends about the job,” he said.
Morrison prefers more traditional resumes for most jobs that have everything laid out like work history, skills and contact info.
While you want your resume to be visually appealing, most of the time basic is better.
“Color is very difficult to translate so be very careful with color. Some accounting departments are very black and white so to have a very colorful resume, it doesn’t really work with the job,” he said.
If the job you're applying for isn't black and white, you can be a little more creative, but it all depends on the gig!
“The most important thing is to get to learn about the job, what is the company like, what is the role going to be and maybe you can reflect your resume to them,” Morrison said.