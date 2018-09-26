At Twisted Infusions Farms, Heather Szymura and her husband Brian are growing micro greens in a backyard shipping container. The specialty produce is so popular the Szymura’s grow them specifically for Arizona’s local chefs—including some big names, like Chef Kevin Binkley.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Jaime's Local Love]
This all started, though, as a hobby and a move toward better health. Heather spent 15 years in Corporate America. She was working part-time at UPS as she worked to obtain her degree in Global Business Marketing. She finished college and had a successful career in sales for UPS.
Her husband, Brian, worked in food management with Jamba Juice and Pei Wei restaurants before retiring in 2005 to dedicate himself fully to being a stay-at-home dad.
Shortly after retiring, Brian began having health issues. After many surgeries, he started educating himself about the benefits of organic, healthy living and in 2013, Brian received results from an allergy test that forever changed his life… Cue urban farming!
Twisted Infusions is only two years old and yet, is already a local leader in non-GMO, pesticide-free, hydroponically grown specialty produce. The micro-greens are grown in a 40-foot refurbished meat container with space for more than 4,500 plants in 256 towers. The water usage--- just 5 gallons per week, as the water is recycled through the system.
Twisted Infusions Farms grows varieties of kale, lettuce, beets and so much more. You’ll find their micro greens adorning some of the best chef created dishes across the Valley.
Do you want to grow some micro greens on your own? Heather loves to educate! Reach out below.
Website: www.twistedinfusions.com
Instagram: @TwistedInfusionsFarms
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Twistedinfusionsfarms/
