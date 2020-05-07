MESA, AZ (Good Morning Arizona) -- For teacher appreciation week, we decided to honor two teachers from Jefferson Elementary School in Mesa. Christina Boulton and Rachel Richardson led their school's robotics team all the way to a state championship.
Just a few months ago, the "Cyborgs," were cheered as they accepted the award for winning a state championship. The fifth and sixth graders, five boys and one girl, won with an extraordinary project.
They developed an app that helps someone with dyslexia read signs.
"They'll take a pictures of [the sign], put it in the app, touch the color of the overlay they want on it, and it slides an overlay over that sign," explains Boulden, who says the kids had a little help and guidance from some ASU students. "That relaxes their eye muscles and their necks and it's easier for them to read it."
"There are a lot of apps out there that work for putting color overlays over your cell phone," says Richardson, who told us the kids did all the research and came up with the idea themselves. "But there is nothing that works where you take a picture of the sign, and then putting the overlay over the sign."
Richardson and Boulton say the students had to learn coding language that they usually are not exposed to until high school. The teachers say their students also had a lot of personal struggles to overcome