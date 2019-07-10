MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa neighborhood is helping low-income families build a close-knit community by giving them a plethora of resources right outside their door!
From kids cooking classes to restaurant boot camps to help jump start culinary careers, El Rancho Del Sol in Mesa is a place where entrepreneurs and residents come together to develop important skills and grow.
The community consists of 113 housing units for low-income families with an on-site bike shop, community kitchen and legal services help.
WE-CYCLE-USA is a bike shop that gives away recycled bikes to families and kids in need. People donate old bikes to the shop that are then refurbished and given to El Rancho residents. Classes are also available to help children learn about bike safety and maintenance.
The Fuerza Local Community Kitchen is a collaborative culinary space where residents and community members bond over food. The kitchen provides cooking classes for kids, a restaurant boot camp for budding chefs and low-cost rental space for entrepreneurs.
There's also free after-school art classes for kids who live at El Rancho. Kids can also get homework help.
All of these services and opportunities help bring the people who live at El Rancho closer together!
The El Rancho community is located in the 600 block of East Main Street near downtown Mesa.
