SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of people are expected to honor victims of the September 11 attacks with a memorial stair climb today.
The fourth annual United Salt River Firefighters 9/11 Memorial stair climb is open to the public and will be held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.
Doors open at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m.
Registration is $30. Money raised goes to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the East Valley Firefighters Relief Fund which helps first responders hurt or killed in the line of duty or sickened by job-related cancer.
Organizers say the nearly 3,000 steps participants will climb at Salt River Fields will represent the number of steps in the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.