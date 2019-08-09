Meet the Scottsdale woman who is the 'world's fastest female motorcycle racer'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--How fast have you been?
For Valerie Thompson, it's never fast enough. She can lay claim to being the fastest woman in the world on two-wheels at 328 miles per hour!
It's not the kind of motorcycle you'd find on Valley roadways. It's more like a rocket with a lot of horsepower. Thompson even attempted a faster run but crashed going 363 mph.
Thank goodness, Thompson was able to walk away with some bruises and a broken heart.
This week, she's back at it, but on four-wheels. Thompson is spending the week at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah trying to set a world record for her class by traveling at 417 mph.
The car is really an engineering marvel with two Dodge 2500 Horsepower Hemi engines totaling 5000 horsepower.
Thompson will sit at the back of a 43-foot long car. Thompson says when she hits 417 mph this week she has no plans to retire.
With a constant need for speed, Thompson says she'll try to go even faster.
She likes to ride.
