PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Tuesday, Oct. 1, is National Fire Pup Day, a time to recognize the canine firefighters that have long been members of fire departments across the country.
So on this day, the Phoenix Fire Department introduced the public to “Sonny," the department's new arson dog.
Sonny is a 2-year-old “Goldador,” a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Labrador.
Our Good Morning Arizona crew got to meet Sonny on Tuesday morning at the Phoenix Fire Training Academy.
In April, Sonny finished his four-week national certification to become one of only two accelerant dogs in the Valley.
It takes some special training to pass the accelerant dog certification program and become an official arson dog.
Rob Simpson, Sonny's Phoenix Fire Department handler, spent 200 hours with Sonny during his training.
Since then, they've spent multiple hours each day training to keep up the canine's skills.
With his highly sensitive nose pointed downward, Sonny is "on duty" at fire scenes about once a week, sniffing for evidence of arson.
While it might take a fire investigator hours to hone in on evidence around a fire, Sonny and other dogs like him can do it in a matter of minutes to seconds.
Sonny lives at home with his handler and his family. And has already become a member of the Phoenix Fire family due to a generous donation by State Farm to cover his approximately $50,000 training costs.
“We want to help support the efforts of the Phoenix Fire Department to douse arson fires in the Phoenix area and put criminals behind bars,” said State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Brodie Hurtado. “The scope of arson goes beyond impacting insurance companies. It affects the personal and financial well-being of us all. Training dogs to detect accelerants at fire scenes saves time and money in arson investigations.”