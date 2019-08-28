NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Jalapeno, the puzzle-solving puffer fish at OdySea Aquarium.
Jalapeno was trained by one of OdySea's animal care specialists, Alyssa Daily.
Daily recently began introducing puzzles underwater to Jalapeno to determine whether puffers could learn by observation.
"For his first introduction to the puzzle, I showed him how the flip switches worked," Daily says. "The second time he saw the puzzle, he had figured it out and used the lever to get his favorite snack -- a shrimp."
Daily says the puzzle also helped her find out the strength of Jalapeno's memory.
"Also by using this puzzle I have found just how good his memory is. He can go weeks without seeing the puzzle, but as soon as I introduce it again, he knows exactly what to do," Daily said.
Jalapeno is a giant porcupine puffer, a species found all over the globe, most commonly seen in the Western Atlantic and throughout the Pacific. He has been at OdySea for about 6 months and lives in the Great Barrier Reef Tunnel at the Aquarium.
Daily plans to make the puzzles increasingly difficult to keep them enriching and fun for him and test the learning capabilities of his species.
