(3TV/CBS 5) -- Over-the-counter drugs: They are an easy way to self-medicate when you need fast relief from some of life’s most common health obstacles.
Research shows that 81 percent of adults use OTC medicines as a first response to minor ailments and 7 in 10 parents have given their children OTC medicines late at night to help aid sudden medical symptoms according to Consumer Healthcare Products Association.
However taking shortcuts in the OTC aisle can be a health hazard!
The perceived safety net vibe OTC medications emit by being readily accessible to anyone on a store shelf without a prescription is the reason why many people tend to overuse them for a wide range of ailments including cold and flu, pain, fever, heartburn, allergies, weight loss and insomnia.
With more than 300,000 OTC products on the market, the mistakes that can be made are high and so are the stakes for your health if misuse happens frequently.
The main problem with OTC meds is that most people do not take the time to thoroughly read the ingredient labels or strictly follow directions. Using too many OTCs, especially over long periods of time, can be particularly bad for your health.
One issue that has recently received more attention is the amount of inactive ingredients in OTCs and the potential for toxic overload. Most OTC medicines contain only 10 percent of the active ingredients needed for your ailment with the other nearly 90 percent of inactive ingredients (being used as dyes, binders and fillers) having a potentially toxic effect on your health.
Here is a checklist of potentially toxic ingredients typically found in common OTCs:
• Parabens: mimic natural hormone estrogen and is of special concern to women because estrogen can trigger and drive the growth of estrogen-positive breast tumors;
• Dyes: aka artificial colors, have been linked with attention deficit disorder (ADD), and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), increase in allergic reactions and autoimmune disorders;
• Phthalates: can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs and reproductive system — particularly the developing testes — and research suggest they may increase waist circumference and BMI; and
• Talc: aka magnesium silicate, has been linked to stomach and lung problems.
The idea that we not only have to eat healthy but medicate healthy can be overwhelming.
The good news is that there is innovation happening in the OTC aisle and I’m glad to be on the medical advisory board of a company called Genexa that has figured out a way to replace these potentially toxic inactive ingredients with USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO and certified gluten-free ingredients.
The starting point to good health is to examine ways we can lower our toxicity in a very toxic world.
