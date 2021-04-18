TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Marijuana growers in Arizona have a new way to come out of the closet, so-to-speak, to grow their gardens in their own backyards. A Tempe-based company called Marijuana Home Gardens has created a patent-pending Outdoor Grow Hut Kit, which looks a lot like a small greenhouse, to help people grow and maintain their plants.
"It has an open top, and the walls have a shade cloth panel, so we can get maximum sun exposure," explains Dante Schettino, owner and co-creator of the Outdoor Grow Hut Kit and owner of Tempe's Marijuana Seed Connect. "That's really the heart of the design," he says. "To get maximum sun exposure to these plants, outdoors."
The passage of the Smart and Safe Act (Arizona Proposition 207) not only made the use of recreational marijuana legal in Arizona, but also allows for residents to grow and harvest, for personal use, 6 marijuana plants per person, or 12 total for the household.
A craft traditionally done indoors, and in secret, residents are now beginning to peek from out of the shadows, with restrictions, to grow outdoors, which Dante says has advantages.
"There's no overhead with electricity," he explains. "You don't have to purchase expensive lights, humidifiers, and air conditioners. There's all kinds of equipment," he says. "So, growing outside is less expensive, and also the plants can get maximum size out here."
Similar to a pool cleaning service, Marijuana Home Gardens will also come to your house and take care of your plants for you, as an optional service. "We will come out every week, and provide all the nutrients, all the amendments, crop and topping, servicing of the plants and anything as needed," says Dante who has 5 years of experience in growing medicinal marijuana plants.
We did speak with an attorney who specializes in marijuana law. He offered us three key pieces of advice for anyone who might be wanting to venture down this path. "My advice is to be mindful of the restrictions in Prop 207," says Attorney Jonathan Udell of the Rose Law Group.
"The first of those, you can only grow 6 plants per person or 12 plants per household, the second is that cultivation needs to occur in an enclosed, secure environment that children cannot access, and the third is that it needs to remain hidden from public view."
"Hidden from public view," according to Udell means, if a neighbor can see what you're growing from their upstairs window, that wouldn't fly under the law.
In the case of these grow hut kits, they do contain a lock on the outside, which the law requires, along with a retractable mesh roof that can keep the plants out of plain sight.
The company will also deliver and install the structure, as well as plant the first seeds. Kits can cost anywhere between $1,900 to $3,000.