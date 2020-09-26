PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office training academy recruits spent their Saturday morning at the training academy building bed frames for under privilege children.
70 recruits, a majority with MCSO training to become deputies and detention officers formed an assembly line to put the 60 wooden bed frames together.
Capt. Justin Griffin with the MCSO training division said finding a service project to give back to the community is an important component of the academy. He also explained those who become sworn officers could see a child with no bed, sometimes sleeping on the floor, couch, or dirty laundry because their parents can’t afford a real bed.
"A good night's sleep is such a fundamental thing for a child. There are organizations that'll help feed a child, clothe a child, put a roof over their head, but to consider that they don't have a bed... it's humbling," said Griffin.
If you’re a parent who’s not able to afford a bed for your child, you can apply here. Due to COVID, delivery could take about four weeks.