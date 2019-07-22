SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- If you've ever indulged in the mouthwatering offerings of the Maple & Ash food truck, it will come as great news that there will soon be a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Scottsdale serving up the same tasty food.
Maple & Ash is already a familiar name in the Windy City. The Chicago restaurant opened about four years ago. It's well-known as a place that offers "a unique twist on a traditional steakhouse menu."
Some favorite menu items are dry-aged burgers, a 28-Day Dry-Aged Tomahawk, Hot King Crab and Rosemary Parmesan fries.
The Scottsdale restaurant will mark the first time Maple & Ash has opened a new location outside Chicago.
The restaurant is set to open in late August at the Scottsdale Waterfront.
Maple & Ash
7135 E Camelback Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
