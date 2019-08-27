SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Popular Chicago steakhouse Maple & Ash has just opened its new restaurant in Scottsdale, its first location in Arizona.
Maple & Ash opened its doors at the Scottsdale Waterfront Aug. 20.
Last month, we gave you a preview of the tasty goodness in store, when we featured their food truck on Good Morning Arizona.
[VIDEO: Maple & Ash to open location in Scottsdale]
Maple & Ash is already a familiar name in the Windy City. The Chicago restaurant opened about four years ago. It's well-known as a place that offers "a unique twist on a traditional steakhouse menu."
Some favorite menu items are a 28-Day Dry-Aged Tomahawk, Hot King Crab, a Fire-Roasted Seafood Tower and Rosemary Parmesan fries.
A special Golden Hour menu will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The dry-aged burgers will be featured on the menu.
The Scottsdale restaurant marks the first time Maple & Ash has opened a new location outside Chicago.
The restaurant will be led by two-Michelin-star Chef Danny Grant of Chicago restaurant group, What If Syndicate.
"This has been an incredible journey, and we can't wait to open our doors to the Scottsdale community," said Chef Grant, a former Scottsdale restaurant. "It has been a dream of ours to come home to where I began my culinary career and share the Maple & Ash experience."
The new spot will feature some delicious dishes and dazzling decor.
Diners can enjoy a main dining room, a lounge, and a spacious outdoor dining deck surrounded by lush, overgrown greenery to offer diners privacy. Private and semi-private dining spaces are also available.
The space measures 10,000 square feet, with all the action centered around the massive 14-foot wood burning hearth.
Maple & Ash will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.
Maple & Ash
7135 E Camelback Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-400-8888
Thank you for such a warm welcome, #Scottsdale! 🔥 We’re thrilled to be a part of such an awesome community 👨🍳Join us this weekend as we continue the celebrations!! 🍾🥩 #mapleandash #IDGAF ___📸 : IG chefbeaumac#Phoenix #Arizona #steakhouse #steak #phoenixfood #chef pic.twitter.com/IQiANQyv2S— Maple & Ash (@mapleandash) August 23, 2019
We’re putting the final touches on our stunning new space in Scottsdale. 😍Interested in hosting your event with us this fall? For details on advanced booking, contact Vzimmerman@mapleandash.com #mapleandash___#Scottsdale #Phoenix #Arizona #phoenixfood #steakhouse #steak pic.twitter.com/9rDdyKA8OA— Maple & Ash (@mapleandash) August 1, 2019