TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Craving some Cajun cooking? A new restaurant is bringing Cajun, Creole and Caribbean flavors to Tempe.
VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen opens today, Thursday, May 16 on Elliot Road between Priest and Hardy drives.
The mouthwatering menu for this fast-casual restaurant will include dishes like hearty jambalaya, savory gumbo, and rustic po’boys. The pan roasts come straight from the kitchen’s steam kettles. And don't miss everyone's favorite staple: red beans and rice.
“We are excited about our location and have really put a lot of work into this menu,” said owner and founder, Ron Lynch, who is also one of the forces behind the Tilted Kilt restaurant concept. “If there’s one thing to know about Cajun food it’s that the dishes have to be just right."
The 3,150-square-foot restaurant includes an expansive corner patio that surrounds the exterior with lush trees, black-and-white striped umbrellas and red seating.
"Our patio will be a place for families to people watch, sip some custom-blended ice teas, porch wines, nitro cold brew coffee or a craft beer and enjoy a nice bowl of gumbo or jambalaya," Lynch said.
Lynch is no stranger to the restaurant scene.
In 2005, he acquired the intellectual rights to the Tilted Kilt concept and began to develop restaurants. Before Lynch left, Tilted Kilt had more than 100 restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.
In 2012, while Lynch was still with Tilted Kilt, he recorded an episode of the national TV show "Undercover Boss." One of the cooks featured in the show with him, James Heyl, has continued to work with Lynch at VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen.
Lynch has more than 25 years of restaurant experience, including opening more than 100 Schlotzsky's Delis in multiple states.
On VooDoo Daddy’s opening day, May 16, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Tempe Diablos, a civic organization whose mission is to enhance and promote the community of Tempe.
Last year, Tempe Diablos donated $900,000 to Tempe-area charities, including funding student scholarships, teachers’ awards and underwriting need-based services.
VooDoo Daddy’s
1325 W. Elliot Road, Tempe (Located in the Costco Plaza Center on the south side of Elliot Road between Priest and Hardy drives)
480-659-6145
Hours:
- Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
For more information visit VooDoo Daddy's on Facebook, Instagram or online.
