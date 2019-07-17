PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Employees at the Macy's in Arrowhead Mall were recognized Wednesday morning for their quick thinking that helped save a woman's life.
According to Peoria Fire and Medical, Reba Mason was shopping at the Macy's on July 10 when she fell unconscious. She was in full cardiac arrest, not breathing and didn't have a pulse.
[READ MORE: Cancer warrior says she owes her life to Macy's employees in Peoria]
Several managers at the Macy's who had taken CPR training classes jumped into action and began doing CPR on her.
Peoria-Fire and Medical paramedics responded and took over CPR. Mason regained her pulse and was able to breathe on her own while on the way to the hospital.
Mason is currently battling breast cancer and is recovering from the cardiac event.
Peoria-Fire and Medical honored the employees and hopes that this will encourage other corporate offices, small businesses and organizations to learn CPR.
"We are so proud of Princella, Rosy, Claudette and Amy, our Macy’s Arrowhead colleagues, for their quick action and heroism last week. We are especially grateful for Reba’s recovery," said Colleen Liard, store manager at Macy’s Arrowhead. "At Macy’s, our executives are trained in CPR specifically for situations such as this, and we are delighted that they were able to successfully put their training into practice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.