PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lyft is teaming up with local grocery stores to help Phoenix residents in low-income neighborhoods access healthier foods.
The ride-share company has partnered with Food City and United Way to offer up to 12 round-trip services for only $2.50 each way to 16 Food City locations across the Valley from May 20 to Sept. 1.
"The Lyft Grocery Access Program is an innovative partnership that aligns with our mission to support strong children, strong families, and strong communities," said Tiffany Williams, chief programs officer at Martha's Table.
Phoenix is the 14th city to join the program, which launched a successful pilot in DC last year.
Nearly 23.5 million people live in food deserts and don't have the ability to access fresh produce, according to dosomething.org.
A food desert is defined by a low-income area with poor access to approved food vendors 1 to 10 miles away.
New users will have to download the Lyft app, sign up for the process and enter the code "FoodAccessPHX" in order to receive the discounted rides to and from Food City.
Existing users can also receive the benefits of the initiative by signing up for the process and entering the same code.
"Everyone should have access to fresh and healthy foods, and we recognize that grocery shopping comes with many challenges in some neighborhoods," said Drena Kusari, general manager for Lyft's southwest region.
Other cities included in the national program include:
Atlantic City
Baltimore
Chicago
Columbus
Detroit
Indianapolis
Los Angeles
Miami
Ottawa
Philadelphia
Portland
Richmond
Toronto
