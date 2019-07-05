PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--This weekend is notoriously the biggest for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
July 5 is expected to be the busiest intake day of the year. The shelter has already taken in 30 dogs as of 8 p.m. last night, most of which are pets who were spooked by last night’s 4th of July fireworks shows.
The shelter is expecting to deal with upwards of 100 pets or more coming into the shelter, with officers out in force beginning at 6:30 a.m. collecting lost and stray animals.
If you have found a lost pet, doors to the West and East Shelter open at 9 a.m. where you can drop pets off that you might have found, or where you can search for your beloved friend. Both shelters will also keep its doors open late, until 8 p.m. to accommodate working families.
“We are encouraging people to immediately report their lost animals to our 'Lost and Found' line at 602-372-4598,” says Maricopa County’s Jose Santiago. “Animals reported there will be placed on our interactive map for people to search.We also ask for the general public to come in and physically walk up and down the aisles of the kennels to look for their pets.”
But, any pet that has a microchip will be driven straight home and will avoid coming into the shelter. “The only animals we will bring in are those where we cannot locate the owner.
East quarantine lifted
Also, big news, the quarantine at the East Shelter has been lifted. That shelter euthanized 55 dogs infected with distemper, but today, they are back up and running. Our East shelter is back up and running for adoptions.
“We are bringing in any lost or stray animals into the shelter today, with all three wings back open for adoptions,” Santiago said. “We are allowing for the general public to walk around and do meet and greets with dogs, as well.
"We are, however, holding off on dog to dog intros until after July 5,” Santiago added.
That means people will not be allowed to bring their owned pets to the East shelter to meet another dog until further notice.
