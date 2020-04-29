PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Los Sombreros is partnering with Southwest Human Development to provide 300 burritos to Valley families in need.

Los Sombreros, a local Mexican restaurant, is donating the burritos to Southwest Human Development's Grab and Go meal program. The program started in late March and provides meals to Valley families in need. The program started to help families fill in the food gaps after so many people have lost income in the pandemic.

Los Sombreros will be donating the burritos to SWHD Wednesday morning at Educare Arizona.

"We are working hard to keep our staff employed and helping the community by offering great value to our customers to help everyone get through this tough time," said Bobi Rivera, another Los Sombreros owner. "Today we are sharing burritos, and until our restaurants re-open for regular dine-in service, we will be offering our hearty carnitas, steak, chicken, and vegan bowls for just $5. We invite everyone to come through our no contact drive-thrus in Uptown and Old Town for delicious food at good price."