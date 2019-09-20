PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can buy all sorts of things online from lawn equipment, to jewelry to cars, you name it.
But did you know you can actually buy food on Facebook?
Jill Bush used to bake cookies with her grandma as a kid and the skill never left her as an adult.
She is one of the people in the Valley selling food on Facebook, she goes by the Coronado Cookie Lady on there.
“So I started baking in my old neighborhood, sold a few there, and then branched off from there,” she said
Her hobby turned business now brings a bit of money for the family.
Jill uses Facebook to promote her delicious treats, and it has really helped orders take off.
“I do anywhere from 20 to 40 dozen a week, on one day,” she said. “Saturdays are usually my bake days.”
But maybe you are looking for something a bit more savory? Well, you can find it all on Facebook Marketplace.
Have a hankering for some Chorizo? How about egg rolls, or sushi? Don't forget the shrimp both cooked and raw.
But before you click on a tasty meal from a complete stranger, Robert Stratham at Maricopa County Environmental Services said, hold on.
“So we want to avoid food-borne illness through a safe food supply.”
Stratham is part of the team who make sure restaurants keep a clean kitchen.
He said buying food on online could send you to the toilet with a nasty case of food poisoning.
“We’ve come across business for example making beef jerky, or other kinds of foods, and they are drying the meat on the chain link fence in their backyard,” he said.
Well, that is disgusting.
Stratham said these home cooks probably mean well, but you never know the condition of their kitchen.
“You don’t know how the food was handled, was the temp abused? Was it contaminated because there were cats walking around on the counter?” he added.
So, like with many things in life, buyer beware.
Strathman said you should not be afraid to ask a seller questions about the food they make, or if they are licensed by the county.
As for Jill, she is gearing up for the busy holiday cookie season and knows a food poisoning is not good for business.
“I’m very particular about keeping everything clean and organized before baking, washing my hands a ton every time,” she said.
There are plenty of items, like cookies, you can sell that do not require a license. Many of them are baked good and fall under Arizona’s Cottage Laws.
To see the full list of what items are allowed and what food items you should question, head to the Arizona Department of Health’s website.