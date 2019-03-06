PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is sharing the top five consumer fraud complaints as well as the top five warning signs of a scam in recognition of Arizona Consumer Protection Week.
The week is held annually from March 3 to March 9 in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week, a nationwide campaign aimed at consumer protection and fighting fraud.
“Since the beginning of my administration, every week is consumer protection week at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office,” said Brnovich.
2018 Top Arizona Consumer Fraud Complaints:
1. Telemarketing and phone scams
2. Motor vehicle sales, repairs and rentals
3. Telecommunications (internet service providers, cell phones, bundling, etc.)
4. Mortgage and real estate
5. Time shares
“To more aggressively combat telemarketing and phone scam complaints, my Office has recently revised our consumer complaint form to enable us to gain more information related to these complaints. I know how frustrating it is to receive these calls, and my Office is working diligently on these issues,” said Brnovich.
5 Warning Signs of a Scam:
1. They ask you to wire money or pay by gift card: Stop and hang up! It's a scam. Con-artists prefer untraceable payment methods like wire transfers and gift cards.
2. Requests for fees: Never pay fees or taxes as a condition to receiving payment. It is illegal for someone to require up-front payment before funding a loan or paying out a sweepstakes prize.
3. They want private information: If someone tries to get your bank account number, social security number or other sensitive information you should automatically be on alert. Beware and do as much due diligence as possible before giving out personal information. Never provide personal information in response to calls or emails you do not initiate.
4. Pressure: Scammers will often put pressure on their victims and urge them to pay immediately or lose the opportunity.
5. The offer seems too good to be true: If it seems too good to be true, it is. Examples include money left to you from an unknown relative or being awarded a grant for which you did not apply. Be very suspicious of winning a large sweepstakes prize unless you can confirm its authenticity.
For more consumer protection tips, or to file a consumer complaint, visit the Arizona Attorney General's Office website.
If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, contact the Attorney General's Office in Phoenix 602-542-5763 or in Tucson at 520-628-6648, or outside the metro areas at 800-352-8431.
