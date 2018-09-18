Everybody loves a good road trip! And, exploring the state you're in is not only entertaining for the whole family, but can also be educational, especially for the kids.
Our 3TV Arizona Adventure series continues with ten things to do in and around our beautiful state.
Eat authentic Mexican food in Yuma
If you've lived in Arizona and driven to California, there's a good chance you've stopped in Yuma. But where did you stop to eat? Someplace good? Or easy? The best stop on your rest stop, and where the locals eat, is a place called Mr. G's. It's two minutes off the highway, and might just be some of the most authentic and affordable Mexican food in the Southwest. And, one of the best parts, they make their famous tortillas right next door. One of the reasons the Gutierrez family's fare has been a Yuma favorite for nearly 65 years. In 1954 Juan and Bessie Gutierrez opened their first restaurant, The Chile Pepper, on First Street in Yuma, Ariz. That began the tradition of serving their customers reasonably priced food, using high-quality ingredients, made fresh daily. In 1960 they opened La Casa Gutierrez on South Orange Avenue in Bessie's mother's historic home. This also was the place where they began producing corn and flour tortillas. Thus the beginning of their tortilla facilities. Definitely worth checking out!
Find your happy place at Lo-Lo-Mai Springs
Tired of the triple digit temps? Longing for more shade than cactus can provide? There's a hidden oasis just a few hours north of the Valley that just might be the perfect escape. It's called Lo-Lo-Mai Springs. North on the 1-17, and then about 20 minutes east, near the town of Cornville, sits this picturesque respite from the desert heat. Right on the banks of Oak Creek, and under a canopy of cottonwoods, you'll likely find your happy place. During the day, temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler than the Valley, but you also have the extra shade of the sycamores and flowing water for frolicking. Also on the property, there are a pool, hot tub, playground and horseshoes. Plus, a general store for snacks. And, when it comes to lodging, you can pitch your tent, park your RV, or rent a cabin.
Take a Jeep tour through Monument Valley
People come from around the world to visit Arizona's Monument Valley. But oddly enough, many Arizonans have never been. It's about a five-hour drive from the Valley, and so worth your next Arizona adventure.
People describe the area as breathtaking, spiritual and serene. And, you know it's special as it's the location of many Hollywood movies.
But to really experience it, drive down the 17-mile dirt road for the prettiest trek into the valley. It's even better if you're not the one driving.
So, buckle up for a Jeep tour with a Navajo guide who can take you deeper into Monument Valley. Your guide will point out the beauty of the sights while explaining the most significant parts of the landscape, such as the ancient ruins tucked into the sandstone cliffs.
With a guide, you can also enter restricted areas like Mystery Valley.
Go horseback riding through Monument Valley
Monument Valley is such an exceptional place, we had to mention it twice. But instead of a Jeep tour, get more into the spirit of the old West on horseback. Do like "The Duke" and in John Wayne style, saddle up to explore this iconic scenery by a horse. It's the most unique way to see what's considered by some to be the eighth wonder of the world. And, you can actually ride the same trails John Wayne rode. It's an area so serene, spiritual and special, that it just seems like it's meant to be explored in this way. A guide will take you down the sandy slopes, and into some pretty incredible country. Your guide will teach you about Navajo culture, the Anasazi ruins will point out the pictographs, and tell you which Western films were shot where. They'll also tell you how to escape and brave the elements. Roaming about on a horse, among the wild horses that roam this land, is an eye-opening and unforgettable experience.
Take a walk on the wild side at Skywalk
Get brave and step out onto the most thrilling way to view the Grand Canyon. The Skywalk at Grand Canyon West opened about 11 years ago. And, if you're a thrill seeker this could be the most terrifying and amazing way to see the canyon. It's one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world. A spectacular marvel! Awe-inspiring, and stunning! And, it's right in our own backyard. This area of the rim, Grand Canyon West, is a 4 1/2 hour drive from the Valley, and it's fast-becoming one of the most talked about and popular locations to view the canyon, all thanks to the engineering genius of the Skywalk. This 10-foot-wide glass bridge is a marvel in itself. it extends 70 feet over the rim. Look down, and you'll see right through the horse-shoe shaped platform, 4,000 feet to the canyon floor below. The sensation of walking on glass might catch you off guard, and can take a little getting used to, but is well worth getting brave for. And for many, it's a bucket list item. And, if you're nervous about walking on the glass, don't worry, this thing can hold 70 747's. One million adventure-seekers don booties each year to step almost a mile above the canyon, all in an attempt to experience the calm of nature, but with a touch of adrenaline.
Zipline the Grand Canyon
Talk about adrenaline! This is an extreme way to view one of the most serene settings. And together, the beautiful landscape with the added adrenaline rush will most certainly overwhelm the senses. Your extreme flight over the desert, on the newest zipline at Grand Canyon West, will have you on the edge of your seat, definitely not Griswold’s vacation. It's nerve-racking, heart-pounding, and the ultimate blast. The 4 1/2 hour drive to Grand Canyon West leads you to 1 million acres of the Hualapai reservation, and 180 miles of the Grand Canyon. This intense ride opened in December of last year, and flies you at heights reaching 800 feet, over two separate zip lines. In 30 seconds, the first line will take you 1100 feet across the canyon. The second line, which is taller, faster and longer, takes about one minute to cover 2100 feet. If you're an adventure-seeker, this is a must-try! Getting launched over the canyon is a thrill of a lifetime.
Visit the real-life "Radiator Springs"
Anyone who has seen "Cars" is familiar with the town in the movie called "Radiator Springs." Well, this is where art imitates life. The real-life Radiator Springs, the inspiration for the movie, is right here in Arizona. We are talking about Seligman. On any given day of the week, Seligman is bustling with tourists from around the world, all looking to experience the mystique of route 66. From gift shops and restaurants to cowboys on horseback, there's so much to see in Seligman, located in northwest Arizona.
Taste the town through Flagstaff brews
The high country has always been known for hiking, camping, biking and skiing. But now, the real adventure could begin right in the heart of the downtown. Ambers, lagers, darks and light beers; from A to Z, Flagstaff has you covered when it comes to craft beer. Your first stop on the Flagstaff Brewery Trail starts with Lumberyard Brewing Company. This local, family-owned business began 16 years ago, one block from Beaver Street Brewery, where they restored one of the last standing buildings from Flagstaff's lumber era. On the Flagstaff Brewery Trail, there are nine stops, all with their own unique signature craft beers. Along the way, you pick up a passport of-sorts, get a stamp or sticker from each brewhouse, and then turn it in to receive a commemorative Flagstaff pint beer glass. The breweries on the trail include Historic Brewing Company, Wanderlust Brewing Company, Mother Road Brewing Company's Butler Brewery, Mother Road Brewing Company's Pike Brewery, Beaver Street Brewery, Lumberyard Brewing Company, Flagstaff Brewing Company, Dark Sky Brewing and Trail Crest Brewing Company. Bottoms up! For more info: http://craftbeerflg.com/
Sip home-grown Arizona vodka
In recent years, there's been a lot of talk of Arizona's budding wine industry. But did you know, the distilleries in our state are also putting Arizona on the map? From Elgin and Tucson in southern Arizona to Kingman, Flagstaff and right here in the Valley, award-winning spirits like vodka, gin and whiskey are all produced in our own backyard. The Old Peoria "Fire Station One" is now home to the Lucidi Distilling Company where tradition runs strong. Not only is the building a tribute to West Valley firefighters, but all the spirits produced here have a tie back to firefighting in some way. Tours are available on Thursday’s and Sunday's. And, while here, don’t miss staying for craft lunch or dinner.
Kayak or fish the lakes of Show Low
If you're looking to get out of the heat, head northeast to the town of Show Low. Temps here are about 20 to 30 degrees cooler where you can enjoy cabin life and a day on the lake. In just a three-hour drive from Phoenix, you'll be in the gorgeous Ponderosa Pine Forest at an elevation of 6,300 feet. Visit Fool Hollow Lake, a state park where you'll pay a $7.00 entrance fee for a whole day of exploring. This campground offers high mountain trails and a 149-acre lake for boating, fishing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and more. For a lake adventure closer to town, head over to Show Low Lake. There are no entrance fees here, to enjoy lush trees, year-round campsites and a 100-acre lake. But you better hurry, it's high season in the high country. This is the busiest time of year for relaxing on the water at both lakes; perfect for families, kids and man's best friend.
