PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the time of coronavirus, holidays like Easter seem uncertain, but one thing that should be a priority without the hassle is Easter brunch or dinner. If you can't be with a loved one this year, maybe you can place an order for them as a surprise or all order the same meal and eat it while video chatting. There are options.

Many restaurants are offering special Easter deals. Listed below are just a handful of takeout Easter brunch and dinner options.

Capital Grille - Capital Grilled is offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner to go. For $185, you can get a whole rack of bone-in filet, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, and fresh baked apple crostata. The meal feeds four to six people and will be chilled for guests to reheat at home. It is suggested you preorder for availability.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - Starting at $19.99 for family bundles, you can get family-size portions of their classic entrees, side dishes, and honey butter croissants. They will be providing curbside to-go service, and free delivery to selection locations.

Denny's - For Easter, Denny's is providing family packs that serve four to five people. It includes your choice of Grand Slams, build-your-own cheeseburger pack, or premium chicken tenders pack. Prices start at $24.99 to $28.99. Side packs are a la carte and fees four people. These packs include red-skinned mashed potatoes with or without gravy, broccoli or sweet petite corn. You can also order beverage packs with a choice of any four beverages. Everything is available for contactless delivery and pickup/takeout, even on Easter Sunday.

Eddie V's - You can order an Easter to-go meal for $185 that comes with four courses. The courses are herb-roasted tenderloin, truffle macaroni and cheese, grilled asparagus, potato gratin and bananas foster butter cake. It serves four to six people and will be chilled for guests to reheat at home. It is suggested you preorder for availability.

Farm & Craft - Farm & Craft is offering Easter Brunch To Go quiches for $35 that fees four people or $50 for eight people. They bake their quiches to your request where guests can choose from a variety of proteins, vegetables and cheeses. On the beverage front, $15 mimosas to go with one bottle of champagne and orange juice are also available. You must call Farm & Craft 24 hours in advance to place an order. Riot Hospitality Group is offering 25% off for all health care workers who must show their I.D. for the discount.

Federal - The Federal is offing a Easter meal kit for six to eight people for $50. It comes with a take-and-bake bolognese lasagna, buttered garlic knots, and any large salad. Wine is $15 a bottle. Dinersaur Cake Scoops for extra sweetness for $18 or $32 depending on if you want a four pack or eight pack. Available for pick up Easter Sunday and you can preorder now.

Flower Child - Family Pack for $40 which feeds four to six people. It comes with a choice of all-natural chicken, grass-fed steak or, for $8 more, you can get salmon. Along with the entree is a choice of two large sides and a large chopped vegetable salad. Must schedule for pickup or delivery.

Henry - For $60, the Henry's meal deal comes with slow-roasted cider-brined pork, honey glazed heirloom carrots, grilled asparagus, baby string beans, whipped potato, strawberry salad with simple vinaigrette, and Easter egg sugar cookies. You can add a basket of bubbles for $28 which comes with cherry-Meyer lemonade, bottle of sparkling wine, bottle of pellegrino, sparkling spritz for adults and sparkling lemonade for the kids. Must order by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11 by calling at 602-429-8020. Best part is that for every two meals purchased, the Henry will donate an Easter meal to a local healthcare hero.

Joyride - Get the Easter goodies at Joyride this year that serves four to six people for $50. It comes with a chilaquiles with choice of beef, chicken or pork, any large salad and tricked out churros. Dinersaur Cake Scoops for extra sweetness for $18 or $32 depending on if you want a four pack or eight pack. DIY sangria kit is available too for $25. Make sure if you are interested, preorder for pick up Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse - Starting at $9 per person for a a family of four, you can choose a shareable entree, hand-chopped salad, and four sides. Guests are also welcome to order fresh steak cuts from their steak shop that comes with seasonings and directions to cook at home.You can pick up your order curbside. For 15% off, when you order, use the code LH44.

Maple & Ash - Maple & Ash are offering a brunch pack with filet mignon, smoke salmon platter, farm egg frittatas, breakfast potatoes, maple pepper bacon, shrimp cocktail, honey baked ham, spiced carrot cake and more which will serve 2 people for $80. You can also add cavaiar, king crab legs, bloody Marys and Easter baskets. A la carte options are available too. Must pre-order by Friday, April 10 and can pick up on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morning Squeeze - Easter brunch package is $120 plus tax and feeds four to six people. It comes with two quiches either spinach, mushroom and tomato or bacon and cheese, potato casserole, bacon green chile mac & cheese, six to eight slices of ham, six biscuits, raspberry french toast casserole, and a gallon of orange juice. If you would like to add additional beverages, you can for $20 a guest. The drinks include four cans of Bloody Marys and garnishes or a bottle of champagne. Orders must be placed by April 9 by calling 480-945-4669 or emailing carlos@morningsqueeze.com.

Olive Garden - Olive Garden will be offering car-side pickup or free delivery for orders over $40. They will be offering family bundles of lasagna, chicken parmigiana, chicken alfredo, and homemade soup or salad plus breadsticks.

Postino - Postino's is offering an Easter brunch pack called the Back Patio Pack that comes with spinach and artichoke quiche, panzanella caprese salad and six giant cinnamon rolls. The pack serves four to six people for $50. You can also pay $15 for bottled wine, $25 for DIY mimosa kit or Dinersaur Cake Scoops for extra sweetness for $18 or $32 depending on if you want a four pack or eight pack. You can preorder it now and pickup curbside on Easter.

SanTan Brewing - SanTan Brewing will be serving their own Easter menu with a pound of chipotle rubbed prime rib for $18.99, pound of honey glazed spiral ham for $10.99, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes for $3.99, and green bean casserole for $3.99. It is available for pickup.

Seasons 52 - Seasons 52 is providing two entree options for their Easter to go meals which is glazed spiral ham which would be $100 or a wood-grilled beef tenderloin for $140. Along with each entree, you get salad, roasted green beans, choice of an additional side and mini indulgences. The meal feeds four to six people and will be chilled for guests to reheat at home. It is suggested you preorder for availability.

Windsor - For $90, you can get prime rib, au jus sauce, truffled mashed potatoes, grilled broccolini and a large salad that serves four to six people. For $15 a person, you can add butter braised lobster. Bottles of wine are also available for $15 a bottle. Dinersaur Cake Scoops for extra sweetness for $18 or $32 depending on if you want a four pack or eight pack. DIY sangria kit is available too for $25. Make sure if you are interested, preorder for pickup Sunday.