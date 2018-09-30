If you want glowing fresh skin, you may want to put down the pumpkin latte and put on a pumpkin facial mask.
How about a yogurt mask?
You can even make them at home.
Registered dietitian and cosmetic nurse Holly Mueller gives some the details on how to do it.
Recipes:
1) Ingredients: 1 C. Pumpkin, 1T. raw honey and a squeeze of lemon
a. Whisk all three ingredients together and spread a thin layer on clean skin for 10-15 minutes.
b. Repeat weekly for polished glowing skin
Why it works: Pumpkin is packed with fruit enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids, which increase cell turnover. The enzymes exfoliate and antioxidants brighten skin.
2) Ingredients: ¼ C. Plain Yogurt, 1 C. pumpkin puree, 3 T coconut oil, 3T honey (optional: ¼ C oats, 1 t. cinnamon
a. Whisk all three ingredients together and spread a thin layer on clean skin for 10-15 minutes.
b. Repeat weekly for polished glowing skin
Why it works: Yogurt calms enflamed skin and coconut oil nourishes dry skin with natural oil. Honey is an antibacterial ingredient that can help heal acne and it’s full of antioxidants which help reverse signs of aging.
