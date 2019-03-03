(3TV/CBS 5)--Are you on a budget and want to improve your cabinet?
Home Depot's Debbie Hernandez gives us some tips.
Under Cabinet Lighting
-Battery Operated
-Plug in
-Hardwired
-Hardwire converter from Plug in
-Dimmer
-Remote Control
-Puck Lights
-Bar Lights
-Tape Lights
-Motion Lights
Installation:
-Measure under cabinets to decide on light type and size
-Puck Lights can be every 12” or just one under each cabinet
-Some stick up with double sided tape or Velcro
-Others are screwed up into the bottom of the cabinet
(Depending on the size of the light, Under Cabinet Light Rail Molding May be necessary to hide the light fixtures.
-If Hardwire: pull wires through mounting plate
-Attach mounting plate to bottom of cabinet
-Connect wires
-Hide wires in between cabinets
-Place cover on
For Plug in:
:Run Lights under cabinets
-Use connectors to have the fewest plug ins
-Attach lights up under cabinets and plug in
-Tape Lights have self adhesive and can also go vertically inside cabinets with glass doors so glass shelves are not needed.
-Tape Lights are also great for under countertop overhangs and at Cabinet toe kicks
-Light makes everything better!
Enjoy!
