(3TV/CBS 5)-- If you’re looking to get away on the Fourth of July this year? You're in luck!
Alicia Markham with Deals Diva has found a few deals on quick trips to escape the heat.
1) San Diego
San Diego is always lots of fun and I found a deal at the Rancho Bernardo Inn. The premium resort is usually $324 a night and as of today they still have availability over the 4th for $199 a night. Head over here to book your room. The rate includes breakfast for two and parking. The resort gets AMAZING reviews!
2) Disneyland
If you’re excited to head to Disneyland this Fourth of July, I found availability at the Hyatt Regency Orange County for $159 a night. This hotel is just 2 miles away from Downtown Disney. The Disneyland fireworks are sure to be spectacular and don’t forget I have discount tickets available here for up to $32 off. Everyone can see the new Star Wars land now, no reservations are needed!
3) Sedona
If you’d like to head up to Sedona and see the red rocks, I found a night at the Hampton Inn on the 4th for as low as $137, usually $191. Breakfast is included!
4) Famous Dave's
If you’re staying home this Fourth of July, why not let someone else do the cooking? Famous Dave’s will be offering Feast of July savings! July 4th-7th everyone will save $10 off the All American BBQ Feast for 2 or $15 off the All American Feast for 4-6!
Enjoy and Happy Fourth of July!
For more information, visit dealsinaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.