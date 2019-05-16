PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Spring weather has returned to the Valley and there’s no better way to spend a Saturday or Sunday morning than sipping everyone’s favorite bubbly brunch drink: the mimosa.
Here’s a look at some of the best spots for a mimosa brunch in the Phoenix area.
Kitchen 56
3433 N 56th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
This neighborhood spot with a big patio serves bottomless mimosas OR bellinis for $10 on Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m.
RnR Gastropub
3737 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Every Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this Old Town Scottsdale party spot features “Keep ‘Em Comin” bottomless mimosas paired with their their menu of brunch favorites. It is $20 with purchase of a $10+ entree, or $30 without an entree.
Nico Heirloom Kitchen
366 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
The mimosas and bellinis are ALMOST bottomless at this Italian downtown Gilbert spot. From 9am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, for an extra $10, you’ll get up to 10 glasses with a purchase of an entree.
Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails
4420 N Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
I think we all can afford penny refills! This Scottsdale hot spot offers all-you-can-drink mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays with 1 cent refills. They are $15 with the purchase of an entree and $20 without an entree.
Smokin’ Fins
900 N 54th St #1, Chandler, AZ 85226
Brunch at this Chandler seafood restaurant goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For $12.99 you can drink mimosas until they run dry.
Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row
323 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Gilbert location of this massive bar and restaurant offer penny refills on their $20 mimosa special, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That might get you line dancin!
Salut Kitchen
1435 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Enjoy the bright but shady patio at this Tempe spot close to ASU. Brunch starts at 9:30am on Saturdays and Sundays and you can enjoy $3 mimosas and $4 beermosas until 2 p.m.
Jewel’s Bakery & Cafe
4041 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Our favorite all gluten-free cafe offers bottomless mimosas for $12 with the purchase of an entree, every single day. GF and unlimited bubbles?! We’re in.
Scramble
2375 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
The breakfast spot with multiple locations throughout the Valley offers $12 bottomless mimosas every day of the week, whether you purchase a meal or not. And if you only want one, it’ll only cost you $4.29.
Sandbar Mexican Grill
Locations in Chandler, Phoenix and Gilbert
Head south of the border for weekend brunch! All three Valley locations offer bottomless mimosas for $19.99 with an entree purchase.
Pomelo
7100 North 12th Street, Building One, Phoenix, AZ 85020
It’s not exactly sparkling, but it’s rosé baby, and we’ll take it. Here you can opt for their “Rosé All Day” deal which is 2 hours of rose for $20, with a purchase of an entree.
Other good deals
Hash Kitchen
14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Their Instagram-worthy “Lights Out Mimosa” serves up an entire bottle of prosecco in a giant glass with strawberry boba and puree, strawberry shortcake cotton candy and a hash pinwheel for $22. Or you can do a mimosa flight of four flavors for $16.
The Vig
Multiple locations across the Valley
Whether you’re at the original location in Arcadia or the newest location at McCormick Ranch, you can get $4 mimosas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. And if you prefer the whole bottle, you can enjoy a $15 bottle of Campo Viejo with a carafe of OJ at your table.
Buck & Rider
4225 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
This seafood restaurant offers mimosas by the glass with your pick of juice (orange, cranberry or grapefruit) for $7. Or you can purchase a bottle at half off with your choice of juice for the table, The bottles range from $30-70 (real champagne!) but take half off, not a bad deal! Brunch is Saturday 11am to 3pm and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Market by Jennifer’s
3603 E Indian School Rd, Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85018
This industrial-chic restaurant offers a $16 bottle of champs with three juices (cranberry, orange or grapefruit) set up like a mini DIY mimosa bar at your table.
Cheers!
